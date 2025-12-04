THE EQUIANO PROJECT
Slavery’s Entangled History
‘Unbroken Chains: A 5,000-Year History of African Enslavement’ by Martin Plaut (2025); C. Hurst and Co. Publishers Ltd; London; 307 pages (Book review…
Feb 20
•
The Equiano Project
42
7
8
January 2026
Liberalism: cause or antidote to woke?
The End of Woke: How the Culture War Went Too Far and What to Expect from the Counter-Revolution’ (2025) by Andrew Doyle
Jan 15
•
The Equiano Project
and
Graeme Kemp
7
2
2
The problem with the term "woke right"
Let's call racists, fascists and neo-nazis by their true name
Jan 8
•
The Equiano Project
20
5
4
December 2025
VIDEO: How should we think about white British ethnic decline?
The conversation covered immigration, national identity, white working-class discontent, integration, Islam, multiculturalism, and the rise of…
Dec 4, 2025
•
The Equiano Project
8
1
2
November 2025
How to Reclaim Our National Story
‘Another England: How to Reclaim Our National Story’ by Caroline Lucas
Nov 12, 2025
•
The Equiano Project
6
1
3
What Does White British Decline Mean for Britain?
Why we’re asking this question at our upcoming event
Nov 3, 2025
•
Ada
7
1
3
October 2025
What's next for the young Right?
Charlie Downes and Albie Amankona debate the future of conservatism
Oct 27, 2025
•
The Equiano Project
6
1
September 2025
Three Crucial Conversations at Battle of Ideas 2025
The Equiano Project at the Battle of Ideas 2025
Sep 29, 2025
•
The Equiano Project
10
2
Was Kemi Badenoch Right to Distance Herself from Her Nigerian Identity?
Article by Akil Dowe
Sep 22, 2025
•
Kal Dore
8
5
1
Is Britain Facing White British Ethnic Decline?
The conversation about whether White British people will become a minority in the decades ahead is no longer a marginal one.
Sep 5, 2025
•
Inaya Folarin Iman
10
4
3
August 2025
Debating the Equality Act
Does the Act deliver fairness, or encourage a grievance culture?
Aug 20, 2025
•
The Equiano Project
8
What is The Woke Right
Reverse identity politics or necessary pushback?
Aug 13, 2025
•
The Equiano Project
and
Ada Akpala
7
1
2
