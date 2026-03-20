By Graeme Kemp

Thomas Chatterton Williams is concerned about how the USA and other nations have been radically altered by what happened in one particular year:

“The summer of 2020 changed us…it has changed us in deep and

complicated ways that are still unfolding.” (Page XV).

The death of George Floyd was one such event in 2020 that unleashed a whole series of cultural and political movements such as Black Lives Matter, amid the turmoil of debates about diversity and what exactly anti-racism should mean. Williams notes that 2020 also saw the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, with governments taking unique measures to contain it. Events in 2020 created a volatile mix of anxiety and disruption of social norms.

In ‘Summer of Our Discontent’ Williams casts a cool, critical eye over just how America has been impacted by such developments. The book’s strength lies in bringing these various trends together for the reader.

The responses of many to the killing of George Floyd led to the questioning of political liberalism itself, previously seen as the bedrock of Western democracies. Williams describes the threat to genuine political liberalism from an “ill-conceived identity politics of the left” and a “spiteful populism of the right.” (Page Xiii).

Previously lauded virtues such as support for free speech were now questioned. Voters were encouraged by some activists to see themselves as part of a tribal identity bloc based around race, gender and religion. You were either an oppressed victim or an oppressor. This was coupled with an angry reaction against such thinking.

We are still living with the events of 2020 and their effects.

Thomas Chatterton Williams demands that we debate such developments critically and re-assert political liberal values once again, as the basis for a free society. He argues that it’s fine to discuss diversity and anti-racism, but political liberalism is the best way to conduct that vital task.

Events in 2020 were preceded by developments that shook the political certainties held by many. The first election of Donald Trump in 2016 as president of the USA was one such event that overturned expectations. Many never predicted Trump would win, but he did. Williams hits upon one of the key reasons:

“…it seems undeniable that no small part of his unusual and lasting

appeal is the result of his very willingness to name and then complain about problems no one else within elite American life was even talking about…” (Page 54).

And Williams is very willing indeed to highlight Donald Trump’s obvious character faults and poor or bizarre behaviour. Sometimes, Trump’s discourse about politics might kindly be described as fact-free. Many of Trump’s demands, Williams points out, were illiberal in their ethos. Trump’s election also seems to have given new energy to a radical left that increasingly questioned the political system and the values that allowed Trump to break through in the first place.

Events following Trump’s election only added fuel to the political fire...

In 2019, actor Jussie Smollett – black and gay – claimed to have been attacked by masked Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters who allegedly hurled racist and sexual insults at Smollett. This report rapidly spread through increasingly influential social media and the mainstream media. Many opponents of President Trump blamed him for creating an atmosphere that led to such apparent assaults on non-white minorities.

Public figures such as Nancy Pelosi (the then Speaker of the House) denounced the alleged racist attack, as did pop celebrities such as singer Katy Perry. Kamala Harris – a senator and later vice-president quickly joined in too, denouncing the apparent assault as a “modern-day lynching.” (Page 65).

Few suggested that waiting to find out the full facts might be prudent. Nobody could be seen to be neutral on such a racially charged issue.

And yet the truth eventually did emerge: no such racist attack on Smollett had taken place, in the way claimed. He had invented the assault. In 2021, a jury found Jussie Smollett guilty of false reporting. He had, in fact, hired two Nigerian brothers to rough him up and bruise him.

As Williams points out, all this increased anxiety around identity. Claims of marginalisation and oppression deepened the very tensions and divisions many claimed they wanted to heal.

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus in 2020 did not help the above social dilemmas, only adding to them by mixing up a medical emergency with social and personal identity issues. Health experts – according to National Public Radio (NPR) - had claimed that White supremacy was a public health issue, one that had existed before COVID and contributed to its impact. NPR quoted a letter sent by health practitioners to explain this view.

As Williams notes, such racialised thinking had also spread to Europe and to English-speaking countries. Claims about identity were creating clear and rigid ideological divides in different societies.

Anti-racism in the USA seemed increasingly remote and disconnected from the lives of ordinary Americans, as Thomas Chatterton Williams points out:

“Quite simply, the racial reckoning, or “revolution” against white supremacy

and racism, immediately became a professional-class affair, existing on

another plane entirely from working-class reality.” (Page 68).

The death of George Floyd in 2020 once again also created more friction and discord around racial issues and discussions about something called ‘white privilege’. What mattered was visible “performative allegiance” (Page 91) to appear to be on the right side of history.

Thomas Chatterton Williams is not slow to recognise the need to discuss reform of the police or the serious crime of George Floyd’s murder. It’s many of the responses to his death that he questions.

The reactions to the death of George Floyd also included strange examples of “ritualistic repentance” (Page 91). In Raleigh, North Carolina, a group of white parishioners washed the feet of some black people. There were also examples of white Americans taking the knee, including members of Congress.

Williams notes the absurdity of much of this so-called solidarity with minorities. A bizarre example of this from the US was the children’s ‘Peppa Pig’ animation (from the UK originally) that featured a symbolic black square!

Any kind of racial disparity was always a sign of white racism. For some schools, for example, this meant abandoning merit-based admissions policies in the name of racial justice.

As Williams points out, all this tends to infantilise black people, often robbing them of a sense of agency.

The solution to all this? Thomas Chatterton Williams argues for a return to the virtues of a more universal and colour-blind liberal approach to injustice. And that means respecting free speech for all. It doesn’t mean ignoring real examples of racism and discrimination – there are still issues that need to be addressed. Yet the divisive politics of identity does need to be rejected.

The book is an interesting read. However, it does rather have the feel of a book that should have appeared around a year or two earlier. Readers may already be familiar with many of the examples Williams gives in ‘Summer of Our Discontent’.

However, on a positive note, let me quote Williams from the very end of his book about the goal we need to aim for, as a society:

“I am convinced that the authentically color-blind society is the final

destination every Western society must assiduously direct itself

toward… “(Page 183).

And I think many of us would agree with that.

Buy ‘Summer of Our Discontent: The Age of Certainty and the Demise of Discourse’ by Thomas Chatterton Williams on Amazon here.