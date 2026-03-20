THE EQUIANO PROJECT

THE EQUIANO PROJECT

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Getting Along Academy's avatar
Getting Along Academy
7d

I hope we can heal and find our common humanity. Often we try too hard to push people too far . When colorblindless would be a great start. ( w respect to all those who suffered the indignities of racism and slavery ). Might we be so lucky to achieve some sense of common humanity - decency - and love for each our regardless of skin color - in the next coming years. Might now , this time of great extremism and lies, be such a moment ? I hope so.

Great work Equiano . Glenn C. Gettingalong.com

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Jimmy H's avatar
Jimmy H
7d

A very useful review — thank you. Probably relevant to add that Williams is biracial and I think this is the main reason his views on racism and BLM are more balanced than many commentators.

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