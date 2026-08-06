I was recently reading some of James Baldwin’s writings on identity in my local café and was struck by his critique of how white America constructed African American belonging. For much of modern American history, intellectuals openly discussed “the Negro problem.” The formulation itself was revealing: the Negro existed not merely as a person, but as a social category requiring explanation. Baldwin’s great insight was to turn the question back upon the society asking it.

The concept sounds grossly antiquated today, but perhaps that is precisely why it remains useful. The phrase exposes something we are now sophisticated enough not to say aloud: societies do not merely encounter minorities. They construct ideas about what those minorities mean.

So, what if modern Britain has its own construction of the black citizen, not as a problem to be solved, but as an ideal to be celebrated? I believe the curious case of Jason Arday, whose recent controversy has reignited debate about standards and accountability within academia, may be instructive here. But before delving further, I want to elaborate on Baldwin’s insight.

White America imagined “the Negro” as a type. The characteristics attributed to him told us as much about white America’s fears, desires and contradictions as they did about Black Americans themselves. Baldwin teaches us to look away from the person being classified and towards the society doing the classifying. To be clear, I am not comparing twenty-first-century Britain to the segregated America of the mid-twentieth century, nor am I claiming any historical equivalence. Rather, I want to borrow Baldwin’s analytical structure.

The interesting question raised by Jason Arday, therefore, isn’t simply who Jason Arday is. It is what Britain’s institutions needed Jason Arday to be.

Much of the discussion surrounding Arday has understandably centred on the plagiarism allegations, questions about the accuracy of his public biography, and his subsequent resignation. Yet he was never merely an academic. His biography acquired representative significance: overcoming adversity, breaking racial barriers, widening participation, increasing diversity within elite institutions and, ultimately, demonstrating institutional progress. He therefore became two things: Jason Arday the individual and Jason Arday the symbol. His repeated presentation as the “youngest black professor in the history of Cambridge” reinforced a wider institutional narrative about diversity, inclusion and racial progress. The difficulty is that once an individual becomes evidence of an institution’s moral story about itself, scrutinising the individual can begin to feel like attacking the story itself.

So, what characteristics make a black Briton legible to progressive institutions? It is not merely education, employment or civic participation. There is also a moral vocabulary. The ideal minority frequently understands his experience through concepts the institution already recognises: representation, systemic inequality, structural racism, decolonisation, lived experience, diversity and inclusion. None of this means that such beliefs are necessarily false or cynically adopted. Plenty of people across racial backgrounds sincerely believe in them. The tension lies elsewhere: why do progressive institutions so frequently elevate those black Britons whose lives and ideas best embody their understanding of racial progress? And what happens when a black professional inhabits a very different moral vocabulary?

Jennifer Melle is a black British NHS nurse and committed Christian who became nationally known through a dispute with Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust over her treatment of a transgender prisoner-patient. Melle was caring for a prisoner from a high-security men’s prison who identified as a woman. The patient was recorded as male in medical records and was a convicted paedophile. During a discussion about the patient’s care, Melle referred to the patient as “Mr”. The patient responded with racial abuse, including repeated use of the N-word, as well as threatening behaviour. Melle subsequently explained that she could not use female pronouns because of her Christian beliefs, although she offered to address the patient by name. She nevertheless received a written warning and was later removed from duty after speaking publicly to the media about the incident. The Trust said it was concerned that confidential details about the patient’s appearance, diagnosis and treatment had been disclosed, although it found no evidence that the patient had been identified.

Melle provides a particularly interesting counterpoint to Jason Arday. She is a black professional within a major British institution, yet her dispute does not fit comfortably within the conventional representation narrative. The racial abuse she experienced occurred precisely during a conflict in which her Christian beliefs placed her outside another part of the institution’s prevailing equality framework. Despite 12 years of service at the organisation, the episode did not elicit the kind of institutional solidarity one might expect when a black employee is subjected to explicit racial abuse, in contrast to the outpouring of support Arday received. The contrast illustrates how it is not difference alone that is welcomed in modern Britain, but particular forms of difference accompanied by a particular moral sensibility. The minority is celebrated for bringing a different “lived experience” into the room until that experience produces conclusions the room finds morally unacceptable.

Race remains symbolically important, but worldview increasingly determines how racial identity is interpreted within elite institutions. Two black Britons can therefore occupy radically different positions within the same institutional moral universe. One becomes representative of black progress; another becomes reactionary, problematic, fundamentalist, unrepresentative or even an obstacle to racial progress. Britain’s elite tribes are increasingly multiracial. The boundary separating insiders from outsiders may no longer be primarily racial. It is increasingly moral.

Political conversations around assimilation tend to stress its absence. But perhaps we are witnessing the emergence of a different kind: ideological assimilation into the moral framework of elite institutions. This creates an interesting paradox in which Britain has become more comfortable with visible difference while perhaps becoming less comfortable with certain forms of moral difference. A black Briton could wear traditional Nigerian clothing within an institution without much difficulty, but drawing upon a Nigerian Pentecostal understanding of sexuality, family formation or human nature provides a more demanding test of what institutions mean when they speak of diversity. That is where difference becomes considerably more complicated.

The old problem was whether a black person could become one of us. The contemporary progressive question is considerably gentler: how can institutions empower minorities to flourish as themselves? But beneath it lurks a deeper question: what happens when flourishing as themselves produces people who don’t think like us? The problem arises when the black person enters the institution without accepting the institution’s interpretation of what his blackness is supposed to represent.

The solution isn’t for conservative institutions to find their own collection of “good black people” who validate their worldview. That merely reproduces the same instrumentalisation from the opposite direction. Baldwin understood how dehumanising it was to treat black people as “the Negro”, as a social category rather than as individuals.

A genuinely plural society must allow black Britons to be themselves, whether progressive, Christian, conservative, atheist, establishment or dissident; brilliant or mediocre; politically engaged or completely uninterested in race. Genuine integration will have arrived when Britain’s institutions no longer need black people to symbolise either their failures or their virtues. They will be free, like everyone else, simply to be citizens.

Jide Ehizele is a Christian thinker and writer focusing on faith, identity and cultural renewal.