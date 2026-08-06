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Margaret Bluman's avatar
Margaret Bluman
4d

It shoukd be added to your excellent analysis that Jennifer Melle was speaking the truth as a professional when she referred to the patient as a man. He needed a catheter fitted and she was in conversation on the phone with a urologist about the procedure. She subsequently won her discrimination case and has been reinstated.

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Daniel Howard James's avatar
Daniel Howard James
3d

Thank you for this article, Jide. I believe performative 'anti-racism' is in fact racist. Arday did not have the academic ability or dedication to become a Cambridge undergraduate, let alone a professor. To recruit him as a mascot for 'diversity' not only took up space that a brilliant black academic deserved, it set him up for inevitable failure and humiliation.

I've now come to believe that the dialectical synthesis of racism and anti-racism is neo-racism. I don't think Cambridge recruiters can have had one serious conversation with Arday before offering him the professorship, and that is the bigotry of low expectations in full effect.

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