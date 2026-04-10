THE EQUIANO PROJECT

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Le Petit Minaret Illustré's avatar
Le Petit Minaret Illustré
6d

It seems to me that you are overlooking a key aspect of Islam, namely that it is based on the ummah, which jealously ensures that individuals do not violate Islamic prohibitions. Islam is, by its very nature, a religion of domination; the proof of this is that the isolated pockets of syncretic Islam that have existed have ultimately always been overtaken and crushed by fundamentalism (Boko Haram is the perfect example of this). Consequently, it is also a religion of conquest, which explains why Muslim women are strictly off-limits to non-Muslims, who must convert in order to marry them...

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Geoff R's avatar
Geoff R
6d

very well written, a lesson to us all

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