I have always thought that growing up in a city like London is an education in itself. You encounter people from every kind of background as part of ordinary life. In South London, where I was raised, school, friendships and everyday interactions brought me into constant contact with those from different socioeconomic and ethnic worlds.

That included my Muslim peers. What struck me early on was that, although they shared the same religion, they did not live it in the same way. Islam, at least as I encountered it, did not appear uniform. The differences were intuitive before they were intellectual. Over time, you began to sense how various national and cultural backgrounds shaped the way faith was expressed.

Islam, as I experienced it growing up, was not a singular thing but a set of lived realities, carried and formed by the people themselves.

In recent years, there has been growing debate about the place of Islam within British civilisation. It has emerged in the context of terrorism, political sectarianism and visible forms of intolerance, real challenges that are often seen to sit uneasily with British liberal norms.

Yet these debates are conducted almost entirely in a political register, where Islam is framed through the language of integration, extremism and tolerance. Within this framework, it is treated as something fixed and abstract, detached from the cultures through which it is lived.

But religion is never simply doctrine. It is always mediated through civilisation. What Britain is encountering, therefore, is not Islam in the abstract, but Islam as it has already been shaped by particular civilisational contexts.

The same theology does not produce the same lived expression. A useful example is Christianity’s role in shaping attitudes to slavery in the 19th century. Evangelical Christianity did not generate abolitionism in the abstract. It produced abolitionism in Britain because British civilisation made that moral vision imaginable. In the American South, the same faith encountered a different social order and yielded a different moral outcome.

This is crucial. Civilisation shapes ethical instincts, social boundaries and the limits of pluralism. The core of a religion may remain stable, but its social expression is always formed by the civilisation that receives it.

Nigeria presents a useful case study. Islam in Yorubaland, in the southwest, has a long history of coexistence with Christianity. It is embedded within a plural social fabric, shaped by a Yoruba social philosophy that accommodates layered identities. Religion, therefore, is not typically inhabited as a totalising identity. This produces an atmosphere that is largely at ease with social difference, reflected in the fact that Yoruba Muslims and Christians often intermarry and live alongside one another within shared communities.

By contrast, Hausa-Fulani Islam in Northern Nigeria has historically placed a stronger emphasis on orthodoxy, with clearer moral boundaries and a more totalising understanding of religious identity. This is reflected, in part, in the implementation of Sharia law to varying degrees across twelve northern states.

Different formations produce different instincts. The same religion, even within a single country, can generate distinct ethical reflexes when lived through different civilisational worlds.

Islam arrives in Britain post-colonially. It comes through multiple civilisational inheritances, South Asian, Middle Eastern and African, each already shaped before reaching British soil. It has not grown organically within British civilisation. It carries with it external moral frameworks.

This creates an immediate tension. Modern secular Britain often lacks the metaphysical vocabulary to grasp that, for many non-Western moral imaginations, religion is not simply a preference or a form of therapy. It is a lived reality, a way of life that shapes one’s understanding of the world. To understand Islam in Britain, therefore, requires understanding how it has been formed within different civilisational contexts.

Consider the variation. Turkish traditions were shaped by a secular-national project, producing an Islam largely brought under state authority, with public life framed in national rather than explicitly religious terms. Pakistani and Bangladeshi traditions reflect the historical and social dynamics of the subcontinent.

Even within Britain, these differences can be observed. Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslim communities, though often grouped together in public discourse, have developed distinct patterns of integration. In some cases, Bangladeshi communities, particularly those of Sylheti origin, have navigated identity in ways shaped by migration into urban Britain and weaker ties to formal literary or elite traditions. This can produce a wider range of outcomes, with some individuals secularising, while others adopt more abstract or globalised expressions of Islam.

By contrast, Pakistani Muslim communities in Britain have often developed tighter and more established communal structures, with clearer boundaries and more continuous cultural inheritance. These differences are not reducible to theology alone. They reflect how historical, linguistic and social formations shape the way religion is lived in practice.

West African traditions have often developed within plural and, at times, more syncretic environments. Arab traditions have followed their own distinct political and theological trajectories.

These are not marginal differences. They shape how authority is understood, how religion relates to law, how communities engage with the state, and what it means to live faithfully in practice. Any serious attempt to address questions of extremism or social cohesion must begin by recognising this diversity.

The difficulty is compounded by a morally uncertain Britain, a nation that is becoming increasingly elastic in what it incorporates into its understanding of multiculturalism, while neglecting the need for a shared identity that binds different social groups together.

The challenge, then, is not simply integration, but translation: translating a religious tradition into a civilisation that no longer fully knows itself.

The real question is not whether Islam can exist in Britain. It already does, in forms that vary across communities, social classes and individuals. The more pressing question is whether it can take on a British form.

This does not mean the dilution or privatisation of faith. It means the emergence of an expression of Islam that interacts with British moral instincts, participates in a shared public life, and develops a recognisable local character. An Islam that is understood as British in its lived theology, just as Islam in North Africa, South Asia or the Middle East reflects the particular histories and customs of those regions.

The formation of a distinctly British expression of Islam is a long, generational process, and current conditions make that process more complex. Civilisations tend to integrate through slow contact, not constant replenishment. The scale and speed of immigration in recent decades have made this process more difficult, particularly in a modern Britain that lacks the mediating institutions needed to support integration on the ground.

The conversation is also framed incorrectly. Politics asks: “Is integration working?” “Are values compatible?” “What policies will fix this?” But civilisational formation does not operate in this way. It is shaped through schools, friendships, intermarriage, informal norms and, ultimately, time. It cannot be achieved within an election cycle or two, where clarity and immediate results are demanded, but unfolds over sustained periods.

A British Islam cannot be engineered. It can only emerge. And emergence requires stability, contact, shared life rather than parallel existence, and confidence in the host civilisation, something meaningful to integrate into. The reality is that the scale and speed of immigration, combined with a politicised discourse, make the emergence of a shared expression slower, more uneven and harder to perceive.

This is not only about Islam. The same dynamics apply to other faith traditions, social identities and the broader fabric of national life. Islam, however, presents its own particular challenges: a significant and growing presence, a proselytising impulse, and a long and often fraught civilisational relationship with Christian and Jewish traditions.

For these reasons, it is sometimes approached in Britain with a degree of caution and anxiety regarding its place within national life.

Until Britain recovers a sense of its own moral and civilisational centre, the question of Islam will remain unresolved, not because the religion is incompatible in itself, but because the host society no longer knows how to receive and shape it into something distinctly British.

Jide Ehizele is a Christian thinker and writer focusing on faith, identity and cultural renewal.